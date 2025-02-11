President Donald Trump has appointed Richard Grenell, the Presidential Envoy for Special Missions, as the interim executive director for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC.

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to share that Grenell, who served as acting director of National Intelligence and U.S. ambassador to Germany during the first Trump adminsitration, will take on the role.

“Ric shares my Vision for a GOLDEN AGE of American Arts and Culture, and will be overseeing the daily operations of the Center,” Trump wrote. “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA — ONLY THE BEST. RIC, WELCOME TO SHOW BUSINESS!”

Trump announced on Friday night he would be removing “multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.”

He added that he would be appointing himself as chairman.

“Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP. The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” he continued.

As the second Trump administration gets underway, Grenell has already worn several hats. He has been on the ground in Los Angeles County as a White House representative as reconstruction efforts commence after the devastating wildfires.

He also visited Venezuela in late January, meeting with President Nicolas Maduro and bringing six American hostages home with him to the United States.

“Just been informed that we are bringing six hostages home from Venezuela,” Trump wrote in a post on X. “Thank you to Ric Grenell and my entire staff. Great job!”