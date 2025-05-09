‘Daily Show’ Audience Groans at Disney Star’s Child Sex Abuse Jokes During Conclave: Catholic Cardinals ‘Huge Fans’ of Diddy’s Work

Comedian Lewis Black, star of Disney’s animated hit movie Inside Out, filled in as guest host of The Daily Show on Thursday and excoriated the Catholic Church with jokes about Cardinals sexually abusing children as they met to choose the new pope.

Black took aim at the church with at least three sexual abuse jokes, with the first one coming after a video clip of ABC’s James Longman explaining what the smoke signals at the Vatican meant. Longman noted that black smoke meant they had not yet reached a decision while white smoke meant that a new pope has been chosen.

After Longman finished his description of the smoke signals, Black interjected with, “And red smoke means another altar boy fell in the incinerator. Oopsie! Should have kept his mouth shut!”

Watch via Newsbusters:

Seconds later, Black equated the conclave to masturbation along with a series of news clips describing what goes on in the meeting of cardinals. Black kicked off the clips, saying, “Now, I’d love to tell you more about the conclave, but it’s a lot like masturbating: You don’t talk about it.”

Finally, Black turned a discussion of how the cardinals are enduring the conclave into another opportunity to accuse them of sexual abuse.

In another clip, CBS reporter Tony Dokoupil had noted that the cardinals are “raw dogging” the conclave, meaning they were sitting through the deliberations without phones, the Internet, or any other sort of entertainment.

Black, though, had another take on what the cardinals were doing during the conclave.

“I’m pretty sure when cardinals are involved, the kids call it something other than ‘raw dogging,'” Black exclaimed. “Plus, without their phones, how will these guys follow the Diddy trial? They’re huge fans of his work.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.