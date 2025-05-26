Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill Calls Trump ‘Dictator, Presi-Dementia’ in Unhinged Bluesky Screed

Disney’s Star Wars star Mark Hamill has had enough of President Donald Trump and let fly Sunday with a string of epithets on social media to signal his displeasure.

Taking to his Bluesky account, Hamill laid out the following (all in capitals, as you would expect) veering from calling Trump a “dictator” through to describing him as “presi-dementia.”

Sneering and scorning Trump is nothing new for Hamill.

Last month he took it upon himself to apologize to Canada just as that country’s election saw Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party claim a massive federal election victory, as Breitbart News reported.

“Dear Canada. Please accept our deepest apologies from all decent Americans embarrassed by the obnoxious trolling from our man-baby-in-chief who is lacking in both intelligence & any impulse-control whatsoever,” Hamill wrote on Bluesky.

“From your neighbors below,” he said, adding the hashtag “Make America Normal Again.”

That represented a continuation of the actor’s propensity for sharing memes on the anti-MAGA social media cesspool Bluesky.

He has used the outlet many times just like he when he wished Trump “would die.”“Just Die.”

“Amazing that without even mentioning a name, EVERYONE knows exactly who it’s referencing,” Hamill captioned his post, sharing the meme that simply read: “For Godsake Just Die.”