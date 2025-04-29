Mark Hamill Apologizes for ‘Man-Baby-in-Chief’ Trump Trolling Canada After Carney’s Liberals Dominate Elections

Disney’s Star Wars star Mark Hamill has amped up his scoffing and scorn of President Donald Trump, this time apologizing to Canada just as that country’s election saw Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party claim a massive federal election victory on Monday night.

Dear Canada. Please accept our deepest apologies from all decent Americans embarrassed by the obnoxious trolling from our man-baby-in-chief who is lacking in both intelligence & any impulse-control whatsoever,” Hamill wrote on Bluesky. “From your neighbors below,” he said, adding the hashtag “Make America Normal Again.”

Dear Canada-

Please accept our deepest apologies from all decent Americans embarrassed by the obnoxious trolling from our man-baby-in-chief who is lacking in both intelligence & any impulse-control whatsoever. ❤️ from your neighbors below, #MakeAmericaNormalAgain [image or embed] — Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) April 28, 2025 at 3:27 PM

If you’re keeping score, Hamill has at least graduated from sharing a memes on the anti-MAGA social media cesspool Bluesky, like the one he did just a couple weeks ago, wishing President Trump would “Just Die.”

“Amazing that without even mentioning a name, EVERYONE knows exactly who it’s referencing,” Hamill captioned his post, sharing the meme that simply read: “For Godsake Just Die.”

Meanwhile, Carney claimed in his victory speech Monday night that Canada and the U.S. no longer share an ironclad partnership — dating back to World War II — blaming conflict between countries on President Trump.