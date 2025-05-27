Trans TikToker ‘No Longer Feels Safe’ At Disney World After Being Called ‘Sir’

A transgender TikToker says he no longer feels “safe” at Disney World after a restaurant server “misgendered” him by calling him “sir.”

“It makes me want to immediately, like, leave, because I no longer feel, like, safe here,” the trans TikToker Lilly Contino said in a video posted to social media.

In the video, a server can be heard explaining where the food from a bread tower comes from, when the man who apparently identifies as female says, “Coconut bread from Thailand?” to which the server replies, “Yes, sir.”

Contino then immediately corrects the server, saying, “Ma’am,” which prompts the waitperson to respond, “Oh, I’m sorry about that.”

“It, like, totally sucks to the joy out of this bread tower,” the trans says into the camera, adding, “It makes me want to immediately, like, leave, because I no longer feel, like, safe here.”

Contino then continues his rant into the camera, saying, “It’s like, oh, my guard now has to be up. I’m not gonna enjoy this bread as much because my guard is up.”

“We should be able to go places and not have to worry,” he added, before turning to the server and declaring, “I don’t think I really want this bread tower, actually, I think I’d rather have the check if that’s okay.”

Looking back into the camera, the trans adds, “I think that’s the training, they’re supposed to say ‘friend’ or just not use gendered language. It’s like a pretty big thing that Disney has done.”

“Nothing was wrong with the bread, I just don’t want it anymore,” the transgender individual says with a smirk, adding, “Just because they apologize doesn’t mean she [I] doesn’t feel sad or offended.”

“If you’ve accidentally ever hurt someone and say, ‘I’m so sorry, it was an accident,’ do you expect them to be like, ‘Oh, it was an accident, of course, no problem whatsoever, all of that hurt is now undone. That’s not how it works,” the trans asserted.

Another Disney World restaurant employee, perhaps a manager, can then be heard saying, “Sorry about what happened,” to which the trans replies, “It’s okay, I’d love to pay for the drink, please.”

The man then informs Contino that he doesn’t have to pay for the drink, saying, “It’s on me.”

“You don’t have to — are you sure?” the trans replies, to which the man answers, “You’re good, yeah.”

“Okay, thank you very much. I appreciate it,” the man identifying as a woman says.

The trans TikToker’s video serves as an example as to why those who work in the hospitality industry are the ones who actually need to have their guard up when dealing with individuals who identify as the opposite sex, as a simple three-letter word is enough to set them off, resulting in a waste of food and an employee’s time.

