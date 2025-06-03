Clint Eastwood Says Interview of Him Blasting Hollywood’s ‘Era of Remakes and Franchises’ Never Happened: ‘Entirely Phony’

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood is warning fans and the media alike that an Austrian newspaper is pushing a bogus interview in which he had no participation.

The fake interview was published by a German-language Austrian newspaper named Kurier in which he is quoted blasting film franchise reboots, remakes, and the lack of new ideas in Hollywood. The story went viral with many news outlets covering it, including Variety.

But, the Cry Macho director is issuing a warning over the report.

“A couple of items about me have recently shown up in the news,” Eastwood said in a statement. “I thought I would set the record straight. I can confirm I’ve turned 95. I can also confirm that I never gave an interview to an Austrian publication called Kurier, or any other writer in recent weeks, and that the interview is entirely phony.”

The story hit around Eastwood’s 95th birthday.

The fake interview claims that Eastwood said that he longed for “the good old days when screenwriters wrote movies like Casablanca in small bungalows on the studio lot.”

“We live in an era of remakes and franchises[…]My philosophy is: do something new or stay home,” the fake interview claimed that Eastwood said.

The paper has since claimed it is “investigating the matter,” France24 reported.

Kurier publishers have also not commented on what they intend to do about the publication of a bogus interview.

