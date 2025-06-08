Disney’s ‘Tron: Ares’ Star Jared Leto Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Nine Women, Actor Denies Claims

Jared Leto, who’s starred in films from American Psycho to Disney’s upcoming sci-fi sequel Tron: Ares, is being accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by nine women, many of them claiming the alleged misconduct occurred when they were teens, according to reports.

According to writer Elena Clavarino of Air Mail online weekly, these nine women say the the Morbius star creeped on them when they were younger, engaged in unwanted texting and phone conversations that often turned sexual, and invited teen girls to his home repeatedly.

One of the nine women Clavarino spoke to said that when she was in her late teens, she met Leto in a restaurant and gave him her phone number. She says he began calling her at all hours of the night and engaged in inappropriate conversations. The woman who wishes to remain anonymous said, “And the conversations turned sexual. He’d ask things like, ‘Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever sucked a dick?'”

She also said he put on a creepy voice when he called her. “He changed—his voice, the way he talked. It scared me,” she said with her mother confirming the strange calls to Clavarino.

Laura La Rue, who was a 16-year-old model when she first met Leto, also says he was creepy with her. He would be sweet one minute, and demeaning the next. And one time, when she was at his home, Leto began walking around her completely naked. She was only 17 at the time.

Another woman told Clavarino she met Leto at an 18-and-up club where pre-drinking age kids go for a night out. She says Leto invited her to his house and that she “hung out a few times at his house, but he was weird. Look, I know some people are kinky, and that’s fine. But his kind of kink—it just didn’t feel right.”

Yet another of the women who was underage when she first met Leto says he kept escalating his talk about sex every time she visited his home. And it was quite explicit. One time “he suddenly pulled his penis out and started masturbating. Then he walked over, grabbed my hand, and put it on him. He leaned in and said, ‘I want you to spit on it.”

In other cases, Leto engaged with modeling agencies to organize parties at his home, but demanded photos of the girls that were being invited because he wanted “only cute ones” to attend.

One woman said, “I was 18 the first time I went, and I was definitely not the youngest person there,” the woman said. She added that one party she attended had about 60 very young girls and four or five older men and the main concern was convincing girls to get nude and jump in the pool. “The energy was all about getting the girls in the pool,” she said.

“I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17,” a woman wrote on Instagram, Clavarino says. “He knew my age and didn’t care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable.”

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman has also been accused of inappropriate behavior by director James Gunn, actors Dylan Sprouse, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Will Smith, and many others. And yet, with all the accusations, no one has ever come forward with any evidence of the claims, nor any charges filed against the Suicide Squad star.

For his part, Leto says he never raped anyone or had sexual relations with any underaged girl. He also denies many of the wild and outrageous stories about his parties and his creepy behavior. Indeed, much of his behavior has been blamed in his deep method acting style where he sinks deeply into the strange characters he often plays.

