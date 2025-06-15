Mel Gibson Calls out Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass amid ‘Rampant Lawlessness’ in L.A.: ‘How Much More of Their Destructive Decision-Making Are We Going to Tolerate’

Oscar-winning star Mel Gibson called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for their mishandling of the violent anti-ICE riots that roiled the City of Angels last weekend.

The actor-director used Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo’s “Arroyo Grande” podcast to air his frustration.

Gibson pointed to the two politicians’ lack of civic action in general and their sheer incompetence in particular as first evidenced in their handling of the Los Angeles wildfires:

Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass have already proven their incompetence and poor leadership during the Los Angeles wildfires. Now, as we experience rampant lawlessness and civil unrest, it’s never been more clear. They’re unable to respond effectively and responsibly during calamity. Whether it’s sheer incompetence or outright malevolence, the reality is stark. California’s in a state of turmoil. And I ask my fellow Angelenos, ‘Why are Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass still in office? How much more of their destructive decision-making masquerading as leadership are we going to tolerate?’ It’s time to take back our community and our state and put the power and the privilege in the hands of competent leaders whose goals are to protect us and the way of life this nation was founded upon and promises to offer.

Gibson, who was appointed a special ambassador to Hollywood by President Donald Trump back in January, lost his home in the Palisades Fire that broke out Jan. 7, as FOX News notes in its report.

His outspoken response to that disaster has seen many tip him as a possible future California state governor.

In February, Gibson joined the Saving California movement in its efforts to recall Newsom. The Passion of the Christ director appeared at a press conference in Altadena Feb. 27.

“We deserve much more and much better, and there is absolutely no adequate excuse the governor or mayor can make for this gross mismanagement and failure to preemptively deal with what they knew was coming,” Gibson said, referring to Newsom and Bass, according to KTLA as cited by FOX news.

“Was it incompetence? Was it indifference, complacency, carelessness? Was it negligence? Absolutely,” Gibson added.