Watch: ‘F1’ Star Javier Bardem Calls on European Countries to ‘Cut Ties with Israel’ over War with Hamas

Spanish actor Javier Bardem has accused Israel of committing “genocide” in its ongoing war with Hamas terrorists, demanding the U.S. and European countries stop supporting the Jewish state.

The Oscar winner made his anti-Israel call during an interview with Variety magazine, saying “thousands of children are dying in Gaza… it is a genocide taking place in front of our eyes. American support has to stop.”

He further cautioned European nations to start “cutting ties with Israel”:

This is not the first time he has taken Israel to task for its actions as he courts media attention while promoting F1: The Movie.

Bardem was cut off on The View after suggesting he “suffers on a daily basis” for the people of Gaza and again said Israel was committing “genocide.”

The actor stated his case for Israel committing “genocide” is based on his belief international law and human rights experts and even Holocaust survivors agree with him.

Javier Bardem failed to provide specific examples to back up his claim, the Daily Mail notes.

The Israel-Hamas conflict began in October 2023, after thousands of terrorists stormed into Israel, massacred festivalgoers and hunted down Jewish civilians for torture, rape, execution, and kidnapping.

Israel has been fighting the perpetrators of that atrocity ever since.