Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench, Stanley Tucci Shill for Hamas, Demand U.K. Suspend Arms Sales to Israel

Upwards of 100 actors, activists, musicians, and sports stars have joined together to pressure U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer into suspending arms sales to Israel amid its multi-front war with radical islamists

Sky News political reporter Alix Culbertson details the celebrities have added their signatures to a missive urging Starmer to “end the U.K.’s complicity” in Gaza and back away from harming Hamas terrorists.

The outlet notes others calling on Starmer to stop include actors Florence Pugh and Russell Tovey, Dr Who star Ncuti Gatwa, singer Paolo Nutini, author Michael Rosen, musician Paul Weller, Little Mix members Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, broadcaster Fearne Cotton, Game of Thrones actress Carice van Houten and Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright.

The Sky News report states:

The letter urges Sir Keir to “take immediate action to end the UK’s complicity in the horrors of Gaza”, and says children are starving “while food and medicine sit just minutes away”, in reference to Israel blocking aid into the territory. It says 71,000 children under four are “acutely malnourished” and those who survive starvation “wake up to bombs falling on them”, with more than 15,000 children killed in the conflict so far.

Last week, Starmer said more RAF jets, including Typhoons and air-to-air refuelers, were being sent to the Middle East after Iran attacked Israel and the Jewish state responded, as Breitbart News reported.

Although the British leader said London continues to press for the situation to de-escalate, he would not rule out the RAF being used to help defend Israel from Iranian strikes, as was done in April and October of Last year, the BBC reports.

“We’ve already been moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support across the region,” Starmer said.

“Our constant message is de-escalate, and therefore everything we’re doing, all discussions we’re having are to do with de-escalation.”