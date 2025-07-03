Watch — Singer Lily Allen Laughs About Not Remembering How Many Abortions She Had: ‘I Want to Say Five’

British singer and actress Lily Allen laughed about being unable to remember how many abortions she has had. “I can’t remember exactly how many,” the 40-year-old “Lost My Mind” singer said, adding, “I want to say five.”

“Abortions, I’ve had a few, but then again, I can’t remember exactly how many,” Allen sang to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s 1969 hit, “My Way,” during her Monday appearance on BBC’s Miss Me? podcast.

Watch Below:

“Really?” 41-year-old Miss Me? podcast host Miquita Oliver asked, to which Allen replied in a more serious tone forgoing the singing, “I can’t remember, yeah. I think maybe, like, I want to say five. Four or five?”

“Yeah, I’ve had about five, too,” Oliver told Allen, adding, “Lily… I’m so happy I can say that, and you can say it, and no one came to shoot us down.”

Last year, Allen claimed that having two kids “totally ruined” her music career, and insisted that women can’t “have it all” with regards to having both a family and a flourishing career.

“My children ruined my career,” the “Fuck You” singer said after being asked if she had to “re-think career strategy” after she had children.

“I never really had a strategy when it comes to career, but yes, my children ruined my career,” Allen continued, before offering a caveat. “I mean, I love them, and they complete me, but in terms of, like, you know, pop stardom, totally ruined it.”

The “Not Fair” singer went on to say that she finds it “really annoying” when people say that women can “have it all” with regards to children and a thriving career.

“It really annoys me when people say you can have it all, because quite frankly, you can’t,” Allen, who is a mother of two, asserted.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.