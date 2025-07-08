Actor John Cusack Accused of Posting Antisemitic Nazi Meme on BlueSky

Radical left-wing actor John Cusack has posted a message so antisemitic that it was even criticized by the denizens of the left-wing bubble social media site BlueSky. Responding to the backlash, Cusack quickly deleted it.

In the deleted Cusack post, the actor linked Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken to convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell all while calling the latter two “Mossad agents,” according to Deadline.

Other social media users screencapped the actor’s post:

The claim that Epstein and Maxwell were secretly agents of the Israeli intelligence service is a unproven claim that has become popular with the extreme right.

Deadline added that Cusack’s post was deleted about two hours after it went live, but it isn’t clear if Cusack himself deleted it, or the BlueSky moderators took the initiative.

Cusack has been upbraided for posting starkly antisemitic social media posts in the past. In 2019, for instance, he posted a meme with a Star of David bearing down on people with the message, “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”

He later deleted the post and tried to apologize for posting it.

Cusack has engaged in outrageous calumnies, hate-filled screeds, and accusations on social media for years.

The Say Anything actor has compared Trump and his administration to Nazis and said Trump and his administration officials, as well as millions of their supporters, are “Nazis” and “enemies.” He has also compared Trump to Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels.

On X, he called all Republicans a “deathkkkult” for enabling Trump.

He has described the US as “decadent” and “awful,” and criticized it for being full of “cowards and corporate whores.”

He has also whitewashed the actions of the Palestinians and Hamas and has called for a ceasefire in Gaza while criticized Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks, omitting the fact that Hamas attacked Israel first.

