Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is White Hot in Michael Kors, Christian Dior Shades for FIFA World Cup

First Lady Melania Trump chose a white hot look for the FIFA World Cup on Monday, opting for fashion-forward sunglasses that set her apart from the packed crowd.
For the sporting event, Melania Trump wore a stretch viscose short-sleeve sweater and a double crepe sablé pencil skirt from Michael Kors Collection. The sweater retails for $550, while the skirt goes for $990.
Draped over Mrs. Trump’s shoulders is a Georgina stretch pebble crepe blazer, also from Michael Kors Collection. The blazer retails for $1,990.
The black and white ensemble was paired with Manolo Blahnik’s BB 90 white nappa leather pointed toe pumps, a favorite of the first lady’s. The stilettos retail for $865.
Most prominently, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of Christian Dior’s DiorNuit S1I 54MM square sunglasses, which retail for $500. And, while leaving the White House, Mrs. Trump carried a white Hermès Kelly bag from her personal handbag collection.
The exclusive Kelly bag can retail for as much as $23,000.
US President Donald Trump is reflected in First Lady Melania Trump’s sunglasses as they attend the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final football match between England’s Chelsea and France’s Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 13, 2025. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES – JULY 13: President of United States Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, The President of FIFA Gianni Infantino, and his wife Leena Al Ashqar are seen during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between PSG and Chelsea at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in New Jersey. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump join FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other guests while watching the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This is the first time in the history of the FIFA CWC that the United States has hosted the competition, one year before the U.S., Mexico and Canada are scheduled to host the World Cup in 2026, prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
13 July 2025, USA, East Rutherford: Soccer, Club World Cup, Chelsea FC – Paris Saint-Germain, final round, final, MetLife Stadium, FIFA President Gianni Infantino (from right), President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the playing of the national anthem before the final. (Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The field is reflected in First Lady Melania Trump’s sunglasses as they attend the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final football match between England’s Chelsea and France’s Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 13, 2025. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2nd-R) speaks to US President Donald Trump (2nd-L) next to US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and Infantino’s wife Leena Al Ashqar (R) ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final football match between England’s Chelsea and France’s Paris Saint-Germain at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 13, 2025. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JULY 13: Donald Trump President of the United States with Melania Trump First Lady of the United States and Gianni Infantino President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association claps after the National Anthem prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Final on July, 13, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump join FIFA President Gianni Infantino while watching the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This is the first time in the history of the FIFA CWC that the United States has hosted the competition, one year before the U.S., Mexico and Canada are scheduled to host the World Cup in 2026. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JULY 13: Donald Trump President of the United States with Melania Trump First Lady of the United States and Gianni Infantino President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Final between Chelsea F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain on July, 13, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
US first lady Melania Trump looks at US President Donald Trump as they wait for the 2025 FIFA Club World Final between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JULY 13: Donald Trump President of the United States with Melania Trump First Lady of the United States and Gianni Infantino President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association acknowledges the crowd prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Final on July, 13, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 13: Bettina Anderson, Donald Trump Jr, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, his wife Leena Al Ashqar attend the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final football match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 13: Melania Trump, Donald Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, his wife Leena Al Ashqar, PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi attend the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final football match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump join FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Attorney General Pam Bondi (bottom R) and other guests as during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This is the first time in the history of the FIFA CWC that the United States has hosted the competition, one year before the U.S., Mexico and Canada are scheduled to host the World Cup in 2026. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 13: First lady Melania Trump watches the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This is the first time in the history of the FIFA CWC that the United States has hosted the competition, one year before the U.S., Mexico and Canada are scheduled to host the World Cup in 2026. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
