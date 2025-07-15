Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is White Hot in Michael Kors, Christian Dior Shades for FIFA World Cup

First Lady Melania Trump chose a white hot look for the FIFA World Cup on Monday, opting for fashion-forward sunglasses that set her apart from the packed crowd.

For the sporting event, Melania Trump wore a stretch viscose short-sleeve sweater and a double crepe sablé pencil skirt from Michael Kors Collection. The sweater retails for $550, while the skirt goes for $990.

Draped over Mrs. Trump’s shoulders is a Georgina stretch pebble crepe blazer, also from Michael Kors Collection. The blazer retails for $1,990.

The black and white ensemble was paired with Manolo Blahnik’s BB 90 white nappa leather pointed toe pumps, a favorite of the first lady’s. The stilettos retail for $865.

Most prominently, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of Christian Dior’s DiorNuit S1I 54MM square sunglasses, which retail for $500. And, while leaving the White House, Mrs. Trump carried a white Hermès Kelly bag from her personal handbag collection.

The exclusive Kelly bag can retail for as much as $23,000.

