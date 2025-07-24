Jazz Legend Chuck Mangione Dead at 84

Legendary Jazz musician Chuck Mangione, who rose to prominence in the 1960s, as a member of Art Blakey’s band, has died. He was 84.

Mangione, who played the flugelhorn and trumpet, died from natural causes at his home in Rochester, New York, the famed musician’s manager told TMZ.

Born and raised in Rochester, Mangione went on to win two Grammy Awards over his music career, which involved the release of more than 30 albums.

In 1977, Mangione won his first Grammy Award for best instrumental composition, and won his second in 1979 for best pop instrumental performance.

Mangione was also inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame in 2012.

Additionally, some of the jazz musician’s compositions were even featured in the Olympics, such as Mangione’s “Chase The Clouds Away,” heard at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Quebec, and his “Give It All You Got,” which was the theme tune for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

Mangione is perhaps best known for his most popular hit, the 1978 single “Feels So Good.”

The musician’s eponymous album is also considered one of the most successful jazz records of all time, TMZ noted.

Moreover, Mangione’s career had transcended music, as he landed roles in television as well.

The jazz musician had a recurring role on Fox’s King of the Hill TV series. He also appeared on CBS’s 1980’s television show Magnum, P.I., where he played the role of Jimmy Nolan, according to Mangione’s IMDb page.

