John Oliver Claims ‘Gaza Is Being Starved by Israel’

Comedian John Oliver claimed during his Last Week Tonight show that “Gaza is being starved by Israel” without mentioning the terrorist organization Hamas.

After citing several human rights organizations claiming Gaza faces starvation – some from the United Nations and others inside Israel – Oliver said “what’s happening in Gaza right now is a famine.”

“All the information we have points to that, except for this fucking guy [Netanyahu] and a few adult junior detectives squinting at each photo of a skeletal child to figure out if they’re the right kind of dying,” Oliver said, referring to various Republican figures disputing the alleged starvation.

“And that is the argument for sustained international pressure here, and that country best positioned to apply it is this one [the U.S.], the one that gave Israel nearly $18 billion in military aid during the first year of this war alone. Look, ‘Gaza is starving,’ is a sentence that’s objectively true, but it’s also slightly misleading because it’s too passive. Gaza is being starved by Israel,” he concluded.

John Oliver did not mention the terrorist organization Hamas once throughout his takedown of Israel, which also came in the wake of a surfaced video showing an emaciated Israeli hostage being forced to dig his own grave.

“The reason Hamas is advertising its own brutality is partly to instill fear in its Israeli audience, but also to create pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to capitulate to the terrorists’ demands,” Breitbart News reported.

“Whether intentionally or not, the Hamas propaganda video also evokes photographs from the Holocaust, familiar to many Israelis, of Nazis forcing Jews to dig their own graves before shooting and murdering them,” it added.

