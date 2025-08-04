Trump on Sydney Sweeney Controversy: If She’s a ‘Registered Republican, I Think Her Ad is Fantastic’

The Sydney Sweeney controversy has transcended the bounds of internet discourse and reached the president himself, who said her “ad is fantastic” if the reports of her being a registered Republican are true.

Speaking to a reporter on his way back to Washington from New Jersey on Sunday, the president responded to current rumors of Sweeney being an alleged registered Republican.

“That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” Trump said.

As Breitbart News reported this week, a cadre of woke lunatics lashed out at an American Eagle ad starring Sydney Sweeney while employing cheesy puns. “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” the ad said as a play on the word “genes.” According to online woke activists, the ad was a dog whistle for Nazi eugenics.