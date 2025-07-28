Lunatic Leftists Blast Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Jeans Ad as ‘Nazi Propaganda’

A growing number of disaffected, lunatic leftists on social media are attacking actress Sydney Sweeney as a “Nazi” after an advertisement she stars in for American Eagle jeans was released.

The ad features the stunning actress, who has become a target of hate from the left for her beauty, talking to potential customers about her “genes” as well as her jeans.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color,” the Euphoria star says in the video ad.

“My jeans are blue,” Sweeney adds.

The ad ends with the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

The play on words sent leftists on TikTok and other social media into a tizzy and calling it “Nazi propaganda” because Sweeney is blue-eyed, blond-haired, and the epitome of modern beauty standards.

One crazed TikToker imagined that the ad is so racist and Nazified that it will “be in history books,” exclaimed the heavily tattooed weirdo with multiple piercings and a nose ring. “That’s Nazi propaganda,” she added.

Another woman, this one obese and also unsurprisingly sporting a nose ring, said no one should be surprised that a “company who name is literally American Eagle” is basing an ad on “fascist propaganda.”

Another extremist insisted that Sydney Sweeney had appeared in “an ad for eugenics.” This social media user also blared that American Eagle is “faschy coded” (meaning fascist), and that the jeans company created the ad to “revive the Third Reich.”

Then there was the leftist woman — who belched during her video and, yes, also had a nose ring — claimed that the ad was meant to “point away from black and brown women.”

Another who claims to be “autistic” insisted that the ad is Nazi propaganda that is “so bad it will go in the history books.”

The jeans maker has actually done all the things these whackos have wanted. They have had ads featuring black and brown women. They have had ads featuring gays. They have had ads featuring overweight women.

For instance, American Eagle launched an ad campaign in 2019 featuring plus-sized models, and advertises its “curvy” jeans line on its website. The company also made a big push for Gay Pride month in June this year. The company is hardly any sort of “Nazi” or right-wing venture.

