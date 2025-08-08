Katy Perry Called a ‘Spoiled Brat’ over Court Battle with 85-Year-Old Disabled Veteran

An 85-year-old disabled veteran is preparing to take on Katy Perry in an escalating courtroom fight over a $15 million mansion with the singer labeled a “spoilt brat” for her litigious actions.

New York Post reporter Whitney Vasquez exclusively set out the 40-year-old performer is in the second round of a court duel with bedridden Carl Westcott regarding the disputed California property and the circumstances of its sale – and what came next.

The legal affray began in 2020 after he sold to Perry via her business manager Bernie Gudvi. The NY Post then outlines what happened next:

Days later, Carl — who suffers from the neurological disorder Huntington’s disease — had a change of heart and attempted to back out of the deal. He blamed his mental capacity, claiming he was not in his right mind and under the influence of pain medication after undoing a recent surgery when he made the decision to sell. Despite his arguments, the judge ruled that Perry was the rightful owner of the Santa Barbara, Calif., mansion in December 2023. “Westcott presented no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract between June 10, 2020, and June 18, 2020, the days during which he negotiated and signed the contract,” the judge said at the time. The judge also stated the court found significant evidence to demonstrate the entrepreneur knowingly signed on the contract’s dotted line, ruling he seemed to be “coherent, engaged, lucid, and rational.” The deed was later transferred to the singer’s LLC, DDoveB (a tribute to the daughter she shares with Bloom, Daisy Dove, 4), in May 2024.

Now the battle is set to begin again.

The California Gurls singer has countersued Carl, claiming $3.25 million in damages from the veteran because she was unable to rent out the mansion during their legal fight from September 2020 to March 2024.

Perry’s legal team later added an additional $2.29 million in repair damages, claiming it needed to be restored to the condition it was purchased in, the NY Post report makes clear.

Phase two of the mansion war is scheduled for August 21.

Chart Westcott, Carl’s son, spoke exclusively to the NY Post and expressed his disgust the matter is still proceeding. He slammed the multi-millionaire singer by noting, “He’s spending his days in a hospital bed and Katy Perry is spending her days trying to get his money.”

Chart claims Perry’s actions as seen during the nearly five-year legal fight betrays her cultivated public image.

“Here’s what makes me so mad, though. Her public image, she tries to couch it as, you know, empathy and compassion, and all these you know bulls–t words that are not who she is,” he quipped.

“I mean, her fake compassion, her fake empathy. It’s all bulls–t. You know, she’s a greedy bitch.”

Chart added: “Avoiding accountability for her immoral and wrong choices is basically a hallmark of her. She’s essentially a giant spoiled brat, you know, I mean it, like to boil it down.”

Katy Perry’s estimated net worth is $350 million and she remains one of the richest performers in the world.