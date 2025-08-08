Rosie O’Donnell Predicts ABC Will Cancel ‘The View’ to Appease Trump

Rosie O’Donnell has predicted that ABC might cancel The View, a show she previously hosted, to appease President Trump.

O’Donnell issued her prediction in a TikTok video posted Thursday.

“You know what I just read today? ABC is ‘reviewing the liberal bias’ on ‘The View,’” said O’Donnell. “The show with five women speaking their own opinions. That’s the threat now. They say they’re not canceling it, they’re just ‘reviewing the bias,’ which is code for — we’re gonna cancel it, we’re just trying to soften you up first.”

“Because it’s not enough to run the country into the ground, you have to control what people SEE, what they HEAR, what they think,” O’Donnell added. “And ‘The View?’ Well, that’s a little too much woman, a little too much truth — a little too much Joy Behar saying, ‘I don’t think the insurrection was a tourist visit, Karen.’ Apparently, the truth is dangerous now. They say they want ‘balance,’ but what they mean is silence. Silence anything that doesn’t praise the orange messiah and his golden escalator of lies.”

As Breitbart News reported, Disney and ABC executives allegedly told the hosts this year to tone down the Trump-bashing:

While The View hosts have never shied away from bashing Trump and Republicans in general, executives within the company have reportedly grown weary with the show’s over-emphasis on politics, feeling that it has strayed from its original inception as a talk show for women. According to the Daily Beast, two sources confirmed that Disney CEO Bob Iger and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic recently held a meeting with The View hosts and executive producer Brian Teta asking them to shift the conversation away from politics. “Karamehmedovic highlighted episodes with celebrity guests that he said were highly rated, one source said, and encouraged them to lean into such coverage moving forward,” noted the outlet.

While Iger and Karamehmedovic did not go far to demand a change, the suggestion still upset the hosts, with Ana Navarro reportedly telling them that their audience tunes into the show for political perspectives.

“This is what our audience wants. Isn’t it gonna look kind of bad if we’re all of a sudden not talking about politics?” Ana Navarro reportedly told the two executives.

O’Donnell said the cancelation would be less about correcting bias and more about obedience.

“This isn’t about bias, this is about obedience. This is about removing any program that doesn’t align with Trumpism — soft fascism in full lashes with commercial breaks,” O’Donnell said. “First they came for journalists, then educators, then the librarians, now it’s Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. It would be funny if it weren’t so terrifying, because when the only voices left on TV are nodding along to conspiracy theories about wind turbines causing autism, we are not in a democracy anymore. We are in a dictatorship with good lighting.”

“What they’re really trying to do is shut us up. All of us. And we’ve seen what happens when women are silenced,” she added.

