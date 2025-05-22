Report: Disney, ABC Executives Ask ‘The View’ Hosts to Tone Down Trump Bashing

Executives with Disney and ABC News have reportedly asked The View hosts to tone down their bashing of Presdient Donald Trump and political rhetoric overall.

While The View hosts have never shied away from bashing Trump and Republicans in general, executives within the company have reportedly grown weary with the show’s over-emphasis on politics, feeling that it has strayed from its original inception as a talk show for women. According to the Daily Beast, two sources confirmed that Disney CEO Bob Iger and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic recently held a meeting with The View hosts and executive producer Brian Teta asking them to shift the conversation away from politics.

“Karamehmedovic highlighted episodes with celebrity guests that he said were highly rated, one source said, and encouraged them to lean into such coverage moving forward,” noted the outlet.

While the Iger and Karamehmedovic did not go far to demand a change, the suggestion still upset the hosts, with Ana Navarro reportedly telling them that their audience tunes into the show for political perspectives.

“‘This is what our audience wants. Isn’t it gonna look kind of bad if we’re all of a sudden not talking about politics?’” Ana Navarro reportedly told the two executives.

Other hosts reportedly found the suggestions “silly” and vowed to “keep doing their thing.” During Disney’s Upfront presentation to advertisers last week, Navarro reportedly confronted Iger about the suggestion, per the Daily Beast:

Navarro thanked Iger for allowing the hosts to continue doing their jobs in a politically turbulent environment, the sources said. Iger confirmed he supported the show—but he also reaffirmed that the show needed to tone down its political rhetoric, the sources said. Another source familiar with the matter said ABC will “constantly have conversations with talent based on viewer feedback, and this instance was no different,” suggesting the show’s viewers have indicated that they want the show to be less political.

Executives asking The View to tone down the political rhetoric comes months after the hosts were forced to issue several legal notes for exaggerated statements about Trump’s cabinet picks on air. It also comes after CBS News and its parent company, Paramount Global, have been working to reach a settlement with President Trump for alleged election interference over a heavily edited interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris during a 60 Minutes segment last year.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.