Watch: Colbert Calls Trump’s Immigration Crackdown ‘Brutality and Cruelty,’ While Cheerleading Sen. Padilla’s Amnesty Plan

Stephen Colbert joined Sen. Alex Padilla (CA-D) on Thursday to push amnesty for illegal aliens, while the canceled Late Show host called President Donald Trump’s illegal alien crackdown “brutality and cruelty.”

Padilla talked about attempting to work with senators on legislation that would give legal status to illegal aliens and getting pushback from the GOP senators who preferred prioritizing wording security.

“Since day one in the Senate, for me, talking to my Republican colleagues behind closed doors, telling me, ‘Alex, I’m with you on Dreamers, but first we’ve got to get the border under control,'” Padilla said. “Well, that seems to be done, now what? Or ‘Yeah, farmworkers, I agree, deserve better, but first we got to get the board under control.’ Again, that seems done. Now what? So, where is the political will on the other side?”

Colbert said he hopes Padilla find support for his bill to called “Updating The Registry.” The measure says, according to Padilla, “if you’ve been here for seven years or longer, you paid your taxes, no conviction, et cetera, a few other requirements, you should be able to register and move towards legal status. So, I introduced a bill to do just that.”

“Well, I hope you find support,” Colbert responded, asking if he thinks the bill will find support.

Padilla said he’s “hopeful.”

Colbert continued to cheerlead, saying “That would be wonderful. Because I think people who love our country—this is a beautiful country. I love our country, but it breaks my heart to see that the overt policy of the administration is brutality and cruelty. That is the purpose.”

Indeed, President Trump ran on and has so far delivered an immigration enforcement campaign that has resulted in what his administration says is one million self-deportations, thousands of arrests of criminal aliens, and what CNN this week “negative net migration to the United States in 2025.”

“That would be the first time there is negative net migration in this country in at least 50 years. We’re talking about down from 2.8 million in 2024 … We are seeing record low levels, way down from where we are during the Biden Administration,” says CNN’s Harry Enten.