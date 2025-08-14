Denzel Washington Not Making Movies for Oscars; ‘Won’t Do Me a Bit of Good When I Die’: ‘God Gives the Reward’

Beloved actor Denzel Washington revealed that he does not make make movies to win Oscars, adding that he makes them out of passion for the work.

Washington, who has garnered nine Academy Award nominations as well as two Oscar wins throughout his storied career, revealed his perspective on Oscars during a conversation with Jakes Takes while promoting his upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest.

“I don’t do it for Oscars. I don’t care about that kind of stuff,” Washington said. “I’ve been at this a long time, and there’s time when I won and shouldn’t have won and then didn’t win and should’ve won. Man gives the award. God gives the reward.”

“I’m not that interested in Oscars. People ask me, ‘Where do I keep it?’ Well, next to the other one. I’m not bragging! Just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, [Oscars] aren’t going to do me a bit of good,” he added.

As noted by Variety, film fans felt the Oscars snubbed Washington of a nomination for his performance in Gladiator II – a controversy he shrugged off.

“Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset. I’m happy for all that did, and I’m happy with what I’m doing,” he famously told the New York Times. In fact, actor Ethan Hawke recalled how Washington once told him he was better off not winning an Oscar the year he was nominated for Training Day.

“It’s better that you didn’t win. Losing was better,” Hawke previously recalled. “You don’t want an award to improve your status. You want to improve the award’s status. That’s the way he thinks. That’s what I’m talking about playing with Babe Ruth. The Academy Award has more power, because Denzel has a couple. It didn’t elevate who he was.”

