‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus’ Son Charged with Assaulting a Woman

Mingus Reedus, the son of The Walking Dead and The Boondock Saints star Norman Reedus, has been charged with assaulting a woman on top of other charges.

Mingus Reedus, age 25, was arrested in New York City on Saturday. Police reportedly arrived at the scene and found “a 33-year-old female with minor injuries to [her] neck and leg,” per People:

Mingus was initially charged with one count of assault and one count of criminal obstruction of breathing, per the NYPD. He was later charged with three additional counts: assault – recklessly causing physical injury, aggravated harassment and harassment, according to New York Criminal Court public records. Mingus appeared in court on Saturday, Aug. 23, and pleaded not guilty to all five counts, per public records. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Mingus has pleaded not guilty to all charges, with his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, telling People that her client’s “innocence will become clear” as “the facts emerge.”

“Despite what the prosecutor said in court — which is not evidence — they [the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office] chose to charge Mingus with misdemeanors or less. This speaks volumes, and much louder than the unsupported prosecutor’s in-court comments,” Chaudhry wrote.

“Equally important, the judge released Mingus on his own recognizance, with neither bail nor supervision. That significant judicial decision amplifies the volume. Mingus is presumed innocent and has pled not guilty,” she added.

Mingus came into conflict with the law in September 2021 when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman in New York City. The woman was never publicly identified and she alleged that he punched her in the face during an argument. Police reported that she had been injured in her left eye and was treated at New York’s Downtown Hospital.

“After the incident, Mingus alleged to the New York Daily News that the woman and her friends came after him and his friends during the festival. Mingus ultimately accepted a plea deal in March 2022 for the lesser charge of disorderly conduct,” noted People.