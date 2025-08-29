Movie Producer Wins $2M Award — Sued L.A. for Being Shot in Face with Projectile During Riot

A Hollywood movie director and producer has won a $2.2 million award from Los Angeles County after he sued over being struck in the face by a nonlethal projectile fired by police during a riot in 2020.

Producer Cellin Gluck was awarded a $3.5 million award when a jury found L.A. County liable for the man’s injuries, The same jury awarded his daughter $300,000 for emotional distress, the New York Post reported.

However, L.A. County lawyers have noted the jury also found Gluck and other perpetrators in the riot partially at fault for provoking the police response, and therefore the $3.5 million award would be reduced by 35 percent.

The lawyers also said the county is “exploring all of its options” in the case and may appeal the decision.

Gluck accused the police of improperly reacting to him and shooting him in the face with a nonlethal projectile.

“The force of the impact snaps his head backwards causing him to fall backward onto the ground,” Gluck’s lawyers wrote in a brief to the court. “He is unarmed, is not engaged in any violent or assaultive conduct.”

Gluck also says that some part of the projectile remained lodged in his nasal cavity for a year before doctors removed it.

He alleged in court that he suffered permanent disfiguring injuries, traumatic brain injury, and other harms.

“He is a 67-year-old man whose doctors have said he will have to manage the consequences of his injury for the rest of his life,” said Gluck’s layer, Carl Douglas. “This amount of money will not adequately compensate him for the injuries he continues to endure every day.”

Gluck has directed several low-budget films, including Oba: The Last Samurai, Sideways, and Persona Non Grata, and produced Marmaduke, Into The Sun, and others.

L.A. Country has been served a federal restraining order preventing its police department from using rubber bullets against journalists and members of the media.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston