WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Activist Throws Paint on Israeli Singer in Poland

A pro-Palestinian activist threw red paint on David D’Or, an Israeli classical singer, as he performed with an orchestra at a Jewish festival in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday night, disrupting the concert.

D’Or posted a video of the incident on his Instagram page, in which a woman screamed “Free Palestine” and flung paint at the singer and other musicians:

He added a caption (translated by Instagram and Breitbart News):

In the middle of the prayer, “Avinu Malkeinu” (“Our Father, Our King’), when I pray for a good year and for peace in the world, I closed my eyes, when I suddenly felt a cold splash on my face, I opened my eyes to see a strong red color, similar to blood. On the clothes on my face and on the stage and the musicians. The set list appeared as if it had been drenched by blood. Between songs like “Hear, O Israel” and “Watch Over the World, Child,” stains of red paint that brought me back to the horror sights of October the 7th. In the stunned crowd a sound of horror and crying began. I realized that I must pick myself up and encourage them. I continued to sing and asked everyone to close their eyes and pray for the people of Israel. It wasn’t easy, my eyes were teary with pain and great sadness from the situation we got to. At the end of the show the audience sang along with me and we came out strong. The violin player got very scared and thought they poured acid on us… What terrible days, may God have mercy. Praying for better days, Amen[.]

The Times of Israel noted: “The woman was quickly apprehended by security, and was removed from the auditorium.”

