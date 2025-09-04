Giorgio Armani, Legendary Fashion Designer, Dead at 91

Giorgio Armani, the iconic Italian fashion designer, passed away at 91.

“In this company, we have always felt like part of a family,” his company, the Armani Group, said in a statement.

“Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication, but it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

The fashion and political world is already mourning Armani’s passing.

“Giorgio Armani passes away at 91. With his elegance, sobriety, and creativity, he brought prestige to Italian fashion and inspired the entire world,” said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said. “An icon, a tireless worker, a symbol of the best of Italy. Thank you for everything.”

“He leaves us an absolute genius, an Italian excellence recognized and admired worldwide, an unsurpassable master of style and creativity: his legacy will continue to shine in the history and future of Made in Italy,” Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said in a statement.