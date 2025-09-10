Actor James McAvoy ‘Sucker-Punched’ by Man at a Bar During Toronto Film Festival

A random man assaulted actor James McAvoy in a bar as he celebrated his directorial debut the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The Atonement star was reportedly “sucker-punched by an intoxicated patron while out celebrating his directorial debut, “California Schemin,’” on Monday, Sept. 8, according to New York Post.

Witnesses who reported the incident said the assault occurred at Charlotte’s Room in Toronto. McAvoy was reportedly caught-off-guard when the man threw his punch and tried to de-escalate the situation while others jumped in to break up the assault.

“James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie and, as he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out,” a source close to the actor said.

McAvoy sustained no injuries from the assault and stayed at the bar, later learning that the staff had asked the intoxicated man to leave prior to the incident.

“The Glass actor had a good laugh about the incident with other patrons and continued enjoying his time at the bar,” noted the NY Post.

