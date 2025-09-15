Woke Mob Attacks ‘White Lotus’ Star Jennifer Coolidge for ‘Liking’ Charlie Kirk’s Instagram

The woke mob came after White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge after some social media users realized that she had “liked” conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s Instagram account.

While some fans noted that Coolidge had liked a range of politicians from left and right, including Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and Jill Biden, and they agreed that merely liking an account is not an endorsement, far more wokesters went on the attack against the quirky actress for liking Kirk’s Instagram account, the Daily Mail reported.

One user who posted a screen shot of Coolidge’s Kirk like slammed her, writing, “I’m done with Jennifer Coolidge after this.” Another kvetched saying, “please tell me this isn’t real.”

An apparently former fan added, “Okay, this one hurts,” and another wrote, “The gays have lost another white blonde middle-aged woman.”

One gay social media user lamented that “They took her from us,” presumably crying that the right took Coolidge away from gays. The 64-year-old actress has been a favorite with the LGBTQ+ community for years.

A user also floated a common false claim leftists throw at Kirk, and wrote, “The gay icon follows the man who believes gays should be stoned to death” — something Kirk never said or believed.

Another laced a racial spin on the matter, writing, “This is why y’all need to stop blindly following white celebrities. Y’all are gonna get your hearts broken every time,” PrimeTimer.com reported.

And another X user blasted white women in general, writing, “We gotta stop being surprised when a white woman is MAGA. Most of them are imao.”

It is unclear if Coolidge runs her own Instagram or if she has a staff that does that for her as many celebrities do, but as of Monday morning her account no longer showed a “like” for Charlie Kirk’s account.

But the account also follows many far-lfet Instagram accounts. Likes include the extremist left-wing site Mediastouch, Rosie O’Donnell, Don Lemon, and the rabidly anti-conservative and anti-Republican podcast “I’ve Had It.”

During her time on the dais at the Emmys on Sunday, Coolidge delivered a story about being kicked out of an actor’s group chat after she won too many awards. And she joked that she found out she was kicked out because The Crown actress Elizabeth Debicki — with whom she “shares an Ozempic dealer” — told her about the banishment.

