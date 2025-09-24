Nolte: Apple’s Postponed ‘Savant’ Is Another Dog Whistle to Justify Killing MAGA

Remember this: The corporate media, Democrats, and Hollywood don’t call us Nazis because we’re Nazis. They call us Nazis to justify their ongoing murder campaign against us.

They assassinate us. They celebrate our assassination. They smear the person assassinated. They defend those who celebrate the assassination. And then, above all, they tolerate those who celebrate our assassination in their political party.

And from the description of the now-postponed Apple miniseries, The Savant, that is exactly what this Jessica Chastain-led series intended to do—mobilize even more leftist extremists to murder us.

Keep in mind that the following description does not come from me, but from a fan of the show, a writer at the far-left Variety, who is outraged over the show’s postponement and who has seen all eight episodes.

This is how a trillion-dollar company like Apple feeds the left’s out-of-control and ever-growing assassination culture:

Having watched the eight-episode series for review — which was set to be under embargo until Sept. 25 — it’s clear that “The Savant” is precisely the type of show America needs right now. It looks at a sector of mostly white male individuals who believe that America belongs to them. Fueled by hate, bigotry, xenophobia and misogyny, they talk cruelly and candidly online about enacting harm and violence toward individuals or “others” who they feel are unworthy of being in “their” country. Nowhere in the show does it mention Donald Trump’s name, and other than depicting white nationalists in a negative light, “The Savant” is a straightforward, non-controversial character study — and a well-paced thriller — about one woman trying to stop domestic terrorism. [emphasis mine throughout]

And because a trillion-dollar company spreading hate and violence based on bigoted smears isn’t enough to satisfy Variety’s bloodlust, Variety, without evidence, blames the fascist Trump for the postponement:

In a shocking decision, Apple TV+ has postponed the premiere of the Jessica Chastain drama series “The Savant,” offering another chilling example of how business giants are running scared of the Trump administration, and bowing to pressure before it even exists. The series had been scheduled to premiere Sept. 26.

And here is, by far, my favorite piece of Variety’s please-kill-all-the-Trumpers propaganda—when the miniseries is described as something that “holds a mirror up to present-day American society, reflecting back to us who and where we are currently.”

Oh, really?

In just the last couple of weeks, a leftist assassinated Charlie Kirk. A leftist shot up a TV station. A leftist was convicted of attempting to assassinate President Trump. And I doubt very much it was a MAGA fan who just shot up an ICE facility.

Variety, Hollywood, CNN, Jimmy Kimmel, Disney, Apple, etc., etc., etc., falsely accuse us of being violent so they can activate the loons in their base to use violence against us.

That’s all this Apple series Savant is about — they want us dead and make no secret of it.

