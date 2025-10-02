White House Adviser Says ICE Agents will Attend the Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘We Will Deport You’

Corey Lewandowski, an adviser at the Department of Homeland Security, said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be present at the Super Bowl after the NFL selected staunchly Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, an outspoken critic of ICE, to lead the halftime show.

As Breitbart News reported, Bad Bunny has expressed staunchly anti-ICE views and even previously pledged not to perform in the United States in protest of the Trump administration.

“Honest, I can’t risk the safety of my fans like that. Mainland America just doesn’t feel necessary to me anymore,” Bad Bunny said prior to the NFL tapping him for the halftime show. “I’ve already performed there many times. Fans in the U.S. have had plenty of chances to see me perform live.”

The singer also told i-D Magazine last month that he feared ICE raids at his U.S. concerts.

“But there was the issue of — like, fucking ICE could be outside [my concerts]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about,” he said.

The singer expressed no qualms about performing in the halftime show in a statement after the NFL selected him.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture and our history,” he said this past Sunday.

Lewandowski told Benny Johnsoon on Wednesday that ICE agents will be in force at the Super Bowl.

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” he said. “We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you. So know that that is a very real situation under this administration, which is completely contrary to what how it used to be.”

Lewandowski also criticized the NFL for selecting Bad Bunny.

“It’s so shameful that they’ve decided to pick somebody who just seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime game,” he said.

“I was at the Super Bowl last year with President Trump. I had the chance to be in Louisiana in his box and watch the game, and got to enjoy that,” Lewandowski added. “But listen, we should be trying to be inclusive and not exclusive. There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people out there who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them.”