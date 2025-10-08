Dolly Parton’s Sister Asks for Prayers as Country Star Faces Health Issues

Freida Parton, sister of country star Dolly Parton, has asked fans for prayers after the singer postponed concerts at her Las Vegas residency due to medical issues.

Freida issued her request in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!” the post said.

Dolly Parton announced on social media in late September that she would be postponing concerts at his Las Vegas residency.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” Parton said. “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon,” Parton continued. “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Parton further said that she would not quit so long as God would allow her.

“He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding,” she concluded.

The singer made her announcement after missing an event for the opening a new roller coaster at Dollywood.

“Hello Dollywood! It’s me,” she told parkgoers in a video at the time. “I know – and I’m here, and you’re there. And you’re wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem.”

