Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Seen Kissing on Yacht

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were seen engaging in some hot and heavy PDA while on the “I Kissed a Girl” singer’s yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, last week.

Perry and Trudeau were spotted kissing and cuddling on the pop star’s yacht, the Caravelle, where the former Canadian Prime Minister was even seen at one point placing his hand on the “Teenage Dream” singer’s buttocks, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The witness who said they took the pictures of Perry and Trudeau at the end of September, told the outlet the two “started making out” after the pop star pulled her boat up next to a public whale-watching vessel.

“I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau,” the source said.

The eyewitness was reportedly referring to a “Haida raven” tattoo on the former prime minister’s left arm.

In August 2023 — after 18 years of marriage — Trudeau split from his wife, Sophie, with whom he shares three children. Perry, meanwhile, has a five-year-old daughter with her ex-boyfriend, actor Orlando Bloom.

Both Perry and Trudeau, however, have not yet commented on whether or not they are currently in a relationship.

Romance rumors involving Perry and Trudeau sparked over the summer after the two were caught having dinner together at Le Violon in Montreal, Canada, according to footage obtained by TMZ at the time.

One eyewitness told the outlet that they saw the two sipping on cocktails and sharing several dishes together, one of which included lobster.

Days later, Trudeau was seen attending Perry’s concert at the Centre Bell arena in Montreal, alongside his 16-year-old daughter. One video showed Trudeau singing along to Perry’s 2013 hit, “Dark Horse.”

Watch Below:

Sources claimed earlier this year that the two were “in the very early stages” of “exploring a romance,” Daily Mail reported.

One insider told the British newspaper that Perry “is very, very interested” in Trudeau, adding that the pop star has described the former Canadian prime minister as “a real catch” and “high-quality guy.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.