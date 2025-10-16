Country Singer Bryan Andrews Attacks Christians, Trump Voters in Fallacy-Filled Anti-ICE Tirade

A country singer named Bryan Andrews went viral last week after he issued a lengthy tirade against President Trump, his voters, and ICE agents.
The video posted last week featured Andrews raging from his car, accusing Trump and his supporters of seeking to tear families apart through immigration raids.
“You don’t get to call yourself a Christian and then advocate and fucking laugh when families are torn apart outside of courthouses, when people [are] trying to come here the right ways,” he told his over 500,000 followers on Instagram.
Andrews also posted several videos on TikTok against the Trump administration while promoting his new single.
“You don’t get to call yourself a Christian, and then think it’s OK that the highest court in the fucking land just gave a green light to ICE agents to be able to fucking target people because they are brown or speaking Spanish,” Andrews continued.
Andrews also accused Trump voters of hiding behind Christianity to justify hate.
“You are not Christian. You use Christianity as a shield to hide behind when you need to justify the hate that you have scolded into this world,” he said.
Andrews earned some prominent supporters, including actor Mark Ruffalo, who said on his Instagram, “You crushed the lies of this administration and the Anti-Christian movement that supports it. Your song is fucking great and it’s part of a long line of other artists who have used their music to stand up for the values of this nation.”
