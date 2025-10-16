Country Singer Bryan Andrews Attacks Christians, Trump Voters in Fallacy-Filled Anti-ICE Tirade

PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Supporters of President Donald Trump attend an event
Megan Varner/Getty Images
Paul Bois

A country singer named Bryan Andrews went viral last week after he issued a lengthy tirade against President Trump, his voters, and ICE agents.

The video posted last week featured Andrews raging from his car, accusing Trump and his supporters of seeking to tear families apart through immigration raids.

“You don’t get to call yourself a Christian and then advocate and fucking laugh when families are torn apart outside of courthouses, when people [are] trying to come here the right ways,” he told his over 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Andrews also posted several videos on TikTok against the Trump administration while promoting his new single.

