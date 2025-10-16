‘South Park’ Jumpstarts Season 28 with ‘Antichrist Expert’ Peter Thiel Aborting Trump’s Baby With Satan

Comedy Central’s South Park has abruptly ended season 27 after only five episodes, but on Wednesday, the show launched season 28 with a focus on the viral 6-7 trend, mocking of tech bro Peter Thiel, and more swipes at President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

After a three week hiatus, the episode kicked off with a rally inside South Park Elementary school as PC Principal warns the children about the 6-7 trend, which he calls “satanic numerology shit.” He brings in Plantir founder Peter Thiel to explain it all. The principal introduces Thiel as the “absolute expert on the end of days and the coming of the Antichrist” before turning the stage over to the tech billionaire.

“Hello, kids, I’m Peter Thiel, and I’m here to talk to you about the Antichrist,” he says. “OK, so first, what is the Antichrist? The Antichrist is a newer, more human form of Satan that will soon walk the Earth. We don’t know how soon it will walk the Earth, but it could be within the next six to seven weeks.”

The kids immediately break out in a chant of “6-7, 6-7.”

If you are unaware, “6-7” is a recent viral chant popular mostly with school-aged kids that seems to have no precise definition. It stemmed from a lyric of a drill rap song by American rapper Skrilla. It has been linked to gang activity, and sports, but Skrilla says he never gave the numbers and particular definition. Regardless, it has become a popular chant among school kids and on TikTok.

Thiel goes on to claim that the Antichrist is coming because Donald Trump’s penis is so tiny that he was able to penetrate Satan’s “pinhole” anus. And from the stage, Thiel estimates that Trump’s manhood measures about “six or seven centimeters.”

Naturally, that sends the kids off onto another chant of “6-7, 6-7.”

The interruption vexes Thiel, who yells at the kids, “The Antichrist is coming! The Bible refers to the eagle, which refers to America, the fourth seal broken, and hell coming to Earth. It’s right here in Revelations Six… Six-Seven.”

As the episode rolls on, Thiel places security cameras throughout the school — even in the girl’s bathroom — to identify the kids who are employing the 6-7 chant and its corresponding hand gestures.

Soon enough, it is revealed that Vice President JD Vance is working with Thiel to root out the 6-7 craze so that he can stop the birth of the Antichrist so that he can become president after Trump and not the Antichrist.

Thiel then goes on to try and perform an exorcism on 6-7 besotted Eric Cartman. The exorcism fails.

In the end, Thiel tells Cartman’s mom to take the boy to Washington D.C. or “everything we hold dear could end.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston