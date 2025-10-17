Pentagon Slams Netflix’s Gay Teen Marine Series ‘Boots’ as ‘Woke Garbage’

The Pentagon is calling out streaming giant Netflix over its new military series Boots, which follows the story of a gay man enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1990s.

The Pentagon accused Netflix of pushing an “ideological agenda” with the series, according to the New York Post.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, the US military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex-neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight,” Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told the paper.

“We will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children,” the statement added.

The gay military series debuted on Netflix early this month a week after War Secretary Hegseth unveiled the administration’s new personnel standards last month.

While speaking to the U.S. military’s top officers at Marine Corps Base Quantico, in Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth called for the restoration of a “ruthless, dispassionate and common sense application of standards.” Hegseth spoke about the importance of keeping standards and having them be “uniform, gender neutral, and high,” and added that “leaders set the standard.”

“Today, at my direction, every member of the joint force at every rank is required to take a PT test twice a year, as well as meet height and weight requirements twice a year. Every year of service,” Hegseth said. “Also, today at my direction, every warrior across our joint force is required to do PT every duty day. Should be common sense, I mean most units do that already, but we’re codifying. And, we’re not talking like hot yoga and stretching. Real hard PT. Either as a unit or as an individual. At every level from the joint chiefs to everyone in this room to the youngest private, leaders set the standard.”

“Standards must be uniform, gender-neutral, and high. If not, they’re not standards. They’re just suggestions. Suggestions that get our sons and daughters killed,” Hegseth insisted.

The Netflix series has consistently ranked in the top ten on the Netflix viewership charts since its debut.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston