Watch: Trump Trolls ‘No Kings’ Protest with ‘Top Gun’ Style Meme

The nationwide “No Kings” protest aimed at President Donald Trump that appeared across the country on Saturday has drawn a swift response from the man himself with a nodding tribute to Hollywood in passing.

A clearly unperturbed Trump took to his social media channel Truth Social to deliver his response with a video meme, approximately 20 seconds long, created using artificial intelligence (AI).

It depicts Trump, wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet labeled “King Trump,” dropping large amounts of brown waste on protesters, who are shown drenched in it.

The video is set to “Danger Zone,” the Kenny Loggins hit song from Hollywood movie blockbuster Top Gun.

A watermark in the video indicates that it was created by someone with the handle @XERIAS_X.

On Instagram, TeamTrump also trolled the “No Kings” protests by sharing another AI-generated video showing President Trump dressed like a king standing in front of the White House, set to the music of Andrea Bocelli.

As Breitbart News reported, leftist protesters were spotted wearing everything from inflatable frog, cat and dinosaur costumes to pure abusive messages during the “No Kings” protests held at various locations around the United States on Saturday.