Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Donates Ticket Proceeds to LGBTQ+ Youth Initiatives

Netflix’s Stranger Things star Joe Keery, who also goes by his musician stage name Djo, is reportedly donating one dollar per ticket to LGBTQ+ youth initiatives.

“I support The Ally Coalition, and I’m happy to be a part of it and bring awareness to a safe space for people to, I guess just be themselves,” Keery, who is known for playing Steve Harrington in Netflix’s science fiction Stranger Things, said in a video posted to TikTok.

“The tour has been fantastic. This is the end of the tour, these last 20 some odd shows, and it’s been a huge year filled with a lot of change and a lot of growth,” the 33-year-old musician continued. “It’s been a really special year for me. So hopefully the dollars help other people.”

The video was posted to the Chinese social media platform TikTok by The Ally Coalition (TAC), an organization that boasts its “unique connection to the entertainment industry,” in which it partners with artists who “use their platforms” to raise awareness for LGBTQ youth initiatives.

TAC, founded by siblings Jack Antonoff and Rachel Antonoff in 2013, says it focuses on “bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, social media campaigns and collaborative partnerships, providing meaningful support to organizations serving LGBTQ Youth.”

“We had the privilege of speaking with @Djo before his last show of tour at The Greek Theatre in LA. Djo donated $1 per ticket sold to TAC on his ‘Another Bite Tour’ in support of LGBTQ+ youth,” the organization said in the caption of the TikTok post.

“We’re so grateful to Djo and his entire team for their support, and congratulations on an incredible tour,” TAC added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.