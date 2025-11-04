Watch: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Rips Up Legal Correction in Live On-Air Meltdown

Whoopi Goldberg ripped a legal correction note from producers live on ABC’s The View this week after she jokingly suggested President Donald Trump used an autopen to pardon Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

During an interview with 60 Minutes on CBS, the president said that he didn’t know of Changpeng “CZ” Zhao when he pardoned him.

“He pled guilty in 2023 to violating anti-money laundering laws. The government at the time said that CZ had caused significant harm to U.S. national security, essentially by allowing terrorist groups like Hamas to move millions of dollars around. Why did you pardon him?” host Norah O’Donnell asked.

“Okay. Are you ready? I don’t know who he is. I know he got a four month sentence or something like that. And I heard it was a Biden witch hunt,” the president responded.

On The View, Hostin cited former President Biden’s use of an autopen to pardon offenders, which Goldberg joked Trump used.

“How come you don’t know who this guy is?” Hostin said of Trump, which prompted Goldberg to say, “Because he used an autopen.”

Later in the show, Hostin slid a piece of paper over for Goldberg to read.

“What the hell? What?” Goldberg said just before reading the note aloud. “We don’t know if Trump used an autopen to pardon.”

Goldberg then shouted “It was a joke!” as she ripped the note to shreds.

“I’m sorry. The hardest thing about this job now is no one understands nuance,” Goldberg said. “You know when you hear a joke, when somebody is fooling around, when they’re not saying something specific.”

“Especially on this show. I’m very specific when I’m pointing stuff out,” she added. “When I’m making jokes, you know when I’m making jokes. This is ridiculous.”

According to Page Six, the “note that Hostin had passed to Whoopi came straight from the show’s production team.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.