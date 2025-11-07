Chinese Filmmaker Accuses Marvel Star Jeremy Renner of Abuse, Threat to Call ICE on Her

Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou, 34, is accusing Marvel movie superhero and Paramount’s Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner of misconduct and domestic abuse and says he threatened to call immigration authorities on her during an argument.

Zhou, who filmed two projects with Renner, first sparked rumors that she and the Hawkeye star were in a relationship when she posted private photos of their lives together on Instagram. But it seems the relationship was rocky at best.

The woman is accusing Renner of misconduct and claims their relationship started in an untoward way when Renner sent “unwanted” and “pornographic” messages to her before they started going out, the Daily Mail reported.

Despite the troubling introduction, Zhou says they started dating when Renner became involved in her two films this year.

Zhou, though, says she recently felt threatened after a drunken Renner went into a rage when the two were staying at his home in Reno, Nevada. She claims he was so violent, she feared for here life and had texted a friend about her worries after barricading herself in a bedroom at Renner’s home.

The text messages published by Daily Beast appear to show Zhou purportedly texting a friend from inside Renner’s home and calling the actor “violent” and saying she is worried for her safety.

Zhou also claimed in the text that Renner had “yelled for 2 hours” and had chugged down an entire bottle of wine.

She also revealed that in one text message, Renner allegedly threatened to call immigration authorities on her after she had blasted him for sending unsolicited sexual photos.

“When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me,” she wrote, according to Daily Beast.

Renner, who has long battled rumors that he is gay, was married for ten months in 2014 to Canadian model Sonni Pacheco, with whom he had a daughter. But Pacheco filed for divorce only 10 months after being married to the star, citing irreconcilable differences.

