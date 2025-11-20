Kevin Spacey Is Homeless Years After Sexual Assault Scandal: ‘I’m Living in Hotels, Airbnbs’

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey revealed he is homeless years after his sexual assault scandal that left a stain on his career. “I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs,” Netflix’s House of Cards star said.

During a lengthy interview with the Telegraph on Sunday, Spacey noted that he lost his house in Baltimore, Maryland, where he had lived for over a decade, “because the costs over these last seven years have been astronomical.”

“I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out,” the American Beauty star said.

Last year, Spacey broke down in tears in an interview with Piers Morgan while discussing the “millions” he owed in legal debt from battling #MeToo and sexual assault allegations in court.

“You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was,” Spacey told the Telegraph. “Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again.”

Spacey, who was exiled from Hollywood following sex offense allegations, despite his acquittal in court, went on to say, “I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.”

After being asked about his “financial situation,” the 66-year-old actor replied, “Not great.”

In response to a question about whether he fears bankruptcy, Spacey answered, “It was discussed, but it never got to that point.”

While Hollywood has blacklisted the actor, he nonetheless maintains that people who encounter him in public always seem to ask the same question: “When are you getting back to work?”

Spacey added that he gets approached by first-time filmmakers and emerging talent — people who he said “would never have got through the door at CAA [Creative Artists Agency]” — who want to work with him, as well as by his former agents, who dropped him two days after the allegations were made against him.

The Usual Suspects star has also made six films over the past three years, and was uncancelled at 2025 the Cannes Film Festival, where he compared himself to famed blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo upon receiving a lifetime achievement — but Hollywood has yet to call since his 2017 scandal.

“We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work, and that will happen in its right time,” Spacey told the Telegraph.

“But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission — by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority,” he added.

Spacey said he has a feeling that if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call his manager Evan Lowenstein “tomorrow,” the issue “will be over.”

“I will be incredibly honored and delighted when that level of talent picks up the phone,” the Se7en actor said, adding, “And I believe it’s going to happen.”

In 2017, Spacey was accused of committing sex offenses against four men between 2004 and 2013 and charged with nine separate counts.

The actor, who denied the allegations, was found not guilty in July 2023 and acquitted of all nine charges. In 2022, Spacey was also cleared by a New York jury in a $40 million lawsuit by fellow actor Anthony Rapp on allegations dating back three decades.

