Watch: Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Tears over ‘Millions’ in Legal Debt

Actor Kevin Spacey (American Beauty) appeared in an interview with Piers Morgan this week and broke down in tears when discussing the “millions” he owes in legal debt from fighting #MeToo and sexual assault allegations in court.

Spacey’s career took a nosedive into oblivion following a series of explosive allegations in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Nearly seven years later, the Academy Award-winning actor came out on top by winning a series of court battles.

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty of nine sex offences at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday. https://t.co/sfe424Wa72 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 26, 2023

His appearance with the British broadcaster follows an interview Spacey gave to Chris Cuomo last month as part of a public tour to rehabilitate his image.

“This week where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on, my house is being sold at auction,” Spacey said through tears. “So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now. I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there.”

Spacey said his home would be foreclosed because he “can’t pay the bills that I owe,” adding that he owes “millions” in legal debt.

“You have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay,” he said.

NEW: Actor Kevin Spacey starts crying during an interview with Piers Morgan, says he owes millions of dollars in legal fees. Morgan: Are you facing bankruptcy? Spacey: We've managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today. Morgan: How much money do you have? Spacey:… pic.twitter.com/E9ZQB7B9Xn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2024

In the same interview, Spacey admitted to “being too handsy” and “touching someone sexually” without their consent. A recent documentary, Spacey Unmasked, detailed the many allegations that have been leveled against him.

During his rehabilitation campaign, Spacey has garnered support from several Hollywood celebrities like Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson, and Stephen Fry, who all went on the record asking he be allowed back into the public spotlight.

“I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work,” Stone told the Telegraph. “He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will.”

“It’s terrible that they are blaming him for not being able to come to terms with themselves for using him and negotiating with themselves because they didn’t get their secret agendas,” the Casino actress added.

Liam Neeson likewise said, “I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him. Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He’s sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a terrific sense of humor.”

“He is also one of our finest artists in the theatre and on camera,” Neeson added. “Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly.”

