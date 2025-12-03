Ben Stiller Says ‘Somalis Are Not Garbage’ Following Massive Welfare Fraud Involving Somali Migrants in Minnesota

Hollywood actor Ben Stiller has declared “Somalis are not garbage” after they were excoriated as such by President Donald Trump who added they should “go back to where they came from.”

Trump spoke after the migrants from the Horn of Africa nation were publicly exposed in Minnesota for allegedly taking millions of dollars in state Medicaid autism-care programs and sending it to their native country and its terrorist organizations.

Trump has previously announced he would be terminating Temporary Protected Status (TPS) amnesty for Somalians over the reports of missing millions.

Somalis are on Trump’s list of nationalities excluded from the legal migration pathways for people from 19 countries, pending the completion of security checks and interviews, as Breitbart News reported.

The star of Zoolander and Night at the Museum made clear his protestations on social media site X:

Trump told his cabinet meeting on Tuesday that Somali migrants should go home to fix up their own country.

“They come from hell and they complain and do nothing but bitch” about Americans and America, Trump also describing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) who is from Somalia, and others amongst her fellow Somalian immigrants as “garbage” while saying they should “go back to where they came from.”

Somali migrants have been targeted amid the growing evidence of widespread theft, embezzlement, migration fraud, and welfare cheating by many of the almost 100,000 government-imported arrivals in Minnesota-St Paul alone.

There is so much evidence of organized crime the New York Times noted, “Somali refugees who came to the United States after their country’s civil war were raised in a culture in which stealing from the country’s dysfunctional and corrupt government was widespread.”

In September, in a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized Somalia for being “plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence.”

There were an estimated 163,769 Somalis in the U.S. in 2023, making up 0.05 percent of the total U.S. population.

Minnesota has the largest Somali population, with over 61,000 people, followed by Ohio and Washington.