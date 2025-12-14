Peter Greene, ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘The Mask’ Star, Found Dead at 60

Veteran actor Peter Greene, known best for his onscreen presence as a villain in classic films from Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction to the Jim Carrey-starrer The Mask, has died. He was 60.

“Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter,” Greene’s longtime manager Gregg Edwards told NBC News. “But he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold.”

Greene was found dead inside his Lower East Side apartment in New York City on Friday, police told the New York Daily News. Christmas music had been heard playing from Greene’s apartment on Wednesday. By Friday, a neighbor had requested a wellness check.

“He was a unique individual,” Edwards told the Daily News. “One of the most brilliant character actors on the planet. Had a really good heart. Cared about people. Truly one of the great actors of our generation.”

“Peter was lying on the floor, facedown, facial injury, blood everywhere…,” a neighbor told the Daily News..

Results of an autopsy conducted Saturday are pending further study.

Greene’s manager, who said he spoke to his client the week of his death, is in shock. He said Greene was in good health and had an upcoming surgery to remove a benign tumor near his lungs.

“He wasn’t that old. In pretty good shape for his age, rode his bike everywhere around New York,” said Edwards. “He’d had some health issues throughout the last couple years, had always fought through and was very strong.”

Edwards added the Greene was slated to start shooting a film starring Mickey Rourke next year and was circling a role in two other projects.

Among his many memorable movies, Greene also had roles in The Usual Suspects and Training Day.