J.K. Rowling Slams the Woke LGBTQ+ Mob After Rapists Target Dozens of Girls in Mixed Gender Changing Rooms

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling is lamenting a recent study that finds a rising number of women and girls being raped and sexually assaulted in mixed gender changing rooms in the U.K.

According to the study reported in The Telegraph, “New police data show that at least 16 rapes, 80 sexual assaults and 65 acts of voyeurism were committed in sports centres in 2023, equating to three offences a week.”

Rowling pointed to the data as evidence that women haven’t been “lying” about wanting women-only spaces.

“Bear with me here, but it’s almost as though girls and women who want female-only spaces aren’t scaremongering, hysterical, lying bigots after all,” she wrote on X on Friday.

The report, which was sponsored by the Women’s Rights Network (WRN), finds that many of the assaults occurred in mixed gender changing areas, which they call a “magnet for sexual predators.”

The assault rates are occurring because woke leisure centers are attempting to satisfy leftism by ignoring a U.K. Supreme Court ruling mandating that women’s changing rooms be only for women and by making the spaces all gender affairs. That way they can get around female only spaces and still push the left-wing agenda.

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies is calling on the country to “protect all female swimmers” by eliminating mixed gender changing rooms.

“Horrendous crimes, including rapes, sexual assaults and voyeurism, are occurring daily in our local swimming pool changing facilities – places where females are uniquely vulnerable<‘ she said.

“One-third of leisure centres provide no single-sex changing or shower facilities for female swimmers because many local authorities have moved to mixed-sex changing villages, often following Sport England guidance,” Davis added.

“It is alarming that the default option for new swimming pools is a mixed-sex village-style changing facility,” the authors of the report wrote.

“This ignores how the vast majority of women feel about ‘gender-neutral’ changing areas and shows no regard for safeguarding risks or mitigation measures that might protect women and girls when vulnerable in a state of undress,” the report says.

