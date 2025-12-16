Watch: Comedian Leslie Jones Demands All ICE Employees ‘Go to Prison’ After the Midterm Elections

Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones is demanding that all employees of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) be sent to prison because they “know” they “did wrong.”

Jones appeared on left-wing MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace’s The Best People podcast and she is hoping for punishment after the midterm elections.

“Girl, I’m hoping, this is what I’m hoping, that midterms, people come out and vote like crazy to switch it over, and then the reckoning comes,” Jones exclaimed.

She then went into her rant about jailing ICE, and not just the agents, but all the agency’s employees.

“That’s why I want all, everybody that work for ICE, I want them in jail,” she exploded. “I just want a reckoning. I want a reckoning. Y’all know y’all did wrong stuff. You know some of the stuff you did was so wrong. I need a reckoning. Because that’s, to me, that’s the only thing that’s gonna make it right.”

Jones added that she hopes the reckoning can extend into others involved in pushing political agendas.

“You see somebody that’s doing something completely terrible, like some of these influencers, these crazy folks, and we let them go because freedom of speech, of course, but there should be accountability,” she said.

