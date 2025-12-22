Barry Manilow Cancels Tour Dates After Cancer Diagnosis

Legendary pop singer Barry Manilow has cancelled some of his 2026 concert tour dates after being diagnosed with cancer, reports say.

The Copacabana crooner has revealed that doctors found a growth on his left lung. Fortunately, it is in its early stages and docs are hopeful they have caught it early enough for effective treatment, according to the Daily Beast.

Manilow also said that doctors told him that the cancer has not spread.

He says it was “pure luck” that he happened to go in for a checkup and that he is taking time off the road to schedule surgery and make a plan for recovery.

“The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule January arena concerts,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.” He ended with best wishes to fans and a note that “if you have even the slightest symptom… get tested!”

Manilow says he is hoping to get back in gear by February and fulfill his remaining concert commitments.

This is not the first time Manilow has worried over a cancer scare. Back in 2020, the I Write The Songs singer survived a bout with throat cancer

