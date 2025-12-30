Pop Star Chappell Roan Walks Back Praise of Icon Brigitte Bardot over ‘Insane’ Beliefs

Pop star Chappell Roan celebrated French icon Brigitte Bardot following her passing on Sunday before walking it back on learning she held some “insane” beliefs.

Following Bardot’s death on Sunday, Roan hailed the French icon as one of her great inspirations for her hit song “Red Wine Supernova.”

“She was my inspiration for red wine supernova,” Roan wrote in an Instagram story alongside a heart emoji. “Rest in peace Ms. Bardot.”

Roan’s song notably began with the line, “She was a playboy, Brigitte Bardot/She showed me things I didn’t know.”

Fans were quick to scold the singer for praising Bardot, noting that she stood against mass migration to her native France and also endorsed Marine Le Pen for president on top of her animal rights activism. She was also scolded for being convicted five times in French court for inciting racial hatred and criticizing the #MeToo movement at its height in 2018.

“Chappell roan please open brigitte bardot’s wikipedia page,” one person wrote on X.

“Chappell Roan posting that she was inspired by Brigitte Bardot, one of the most infamous racists and homophobes of all time, and people find it shocking?” added another.

“Chappell Roan having no clue that Brigitte Bardot was deeply evil is pretty funny,” said another.

As a result, Roan walked back her praise of the French icon.

“Holy s–t I did not know all that insane s–t Ms. Bardot stood for [obviously] I do not condone this,” Roan wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday. “Very disappointing to learn.”

Others were quick to defend Bardot’s reputation, per the New York Post.

“Y’all expect everyone to know every detail of a celeb’s past,” one said on X. “Chappell said Brigitte inspired one song because of her pop culture impact, not her racism.”

“I really do not think we need to cancel Chappell Roan for the monstrous crime of not knowing Brigitte Bardot was racist,” said another.

