Hollywood Celebrities Rush to Call for Trump’s Impeachment After U.S. Apprehends Nicolás Maduro: ‘America Is a Terror State’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities wasted no time demanding the impeachment of President Donald Trump after he ordered the military operation the lead to the capture of Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, on what U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi called charges of Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States.”

Two and a Half Men star John Cryer dug deep and fired off a two-word missive on the left’s favorite Digital hive Bluesky, “Impeachment now” her said. Cryer was responding to Colorado Democrat Rep. Joe Neguse, who called Trump’s actions “unconstitutional.”

“Impeach this evil guy,” actress Mia Farrow said in a Bluesky rant of her own. “Trump & his billionaire oil company pals want Venezuela’s oil. Hoping our branches of government finally go spine shopping and do what is right-for America, our allies and the world’s people.”

Meanwhile Disney’s Marvel movie star Mark Ruffalo compared Trump to Adolf Hitler, while he, Farrow, horror author and Hollywood producer Stephen King, and Elsbeth star Wendell Pierce all spread the conspiracy theory that Trump arrested and charged Maduro for “oil.”

The maniac wanted a noble peace prize. He has bombed 7 countries and counting and starts the New Year with an illegal and amoral war. This is giving Bush Jr, Dick Cheney oil money vibes. [image or embed] — Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 9:43 AM

Maduro’s not a good guy, agreed. But neither is Putin, and Trump rolled out the red fucking carpet for him. It’s not about dope, it’s about oil (which kinda IS dope).

Just when you think Trump has hit the gutter, he bounces lower. — Stephen King (@stephenking.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 12:50 PM

The United States can only begin war with another country through a declaration of Congress. The President’s actions are unjustified and unconstitutional. Military attacks upon Venezuela and the loss of life and property must end immediately. [image or embed] — George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 12:07 PM

Deadpool actor and comedian Rob Delaney believes Madura’s arrest could be part of team Trump’s plan to “try to expand their CECOT/concentration camp network in Venezuela.”

Based on how Trump does things this seems like the most likely outcome. With massive caveat that Miller et al try to expand their CECOT/concentration camp network in Venezuela. As ever anyone who doesn’t aggressively try to stop them (Jeffries/Schumer/Wasserman-Schultz etc) is responsible. [image or embed] — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 10:22 AM

Best known for his roles in Star Trek, actor George Takei offered his constitutional wisdom, saying “The United States can only begin war with another country through a declaration of Congress.”

Pulp Fiction star Ellen Barkin said “trump illegally took over a foreign country he is currently attempting to read aloud, word for word, from the cheat sheet in front of him. Uh oh he’s strayed off his notes now, his incoherent babbling struggling to find its way thru the roll of cotton in his filthy mouth.”

President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Saturday morning, providing details about the overnight operation on the capital of Venezuela to capture dictator Nicolas Maduro.