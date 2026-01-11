Pop Singer Yeison Jiménez Dies in Fiery Plane Crash Hours Before Concert

Columbian songwriter and pop sensation Yeison Jiménez died in a horrifying plane crash, along with his entire band, just hours before they were scheduled to perform at a show Saturday, the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics (SAUCA) said in a statement. Jiménez was 34.

“With heavy hearts and indescribable grief, Yeison Jiménez’s organization and team deeply regret to announce his passing,” a representative for Jiménez said in a news release translated from Spanish. “Today, we not only say goodbye to an artist; we say goodbye to a son, a brother, a friend, a human being full of dreams and courage, who transformed his story into a source of hope for thousands.”

“We send our deepest condolences, our absolute solidarity, and our prayers to their families during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The aircraft crashed moments after take off at around 4 p.m. local time, The Sun reported.

According to People:

Jiménez was one of Colombia’s most popular artists, singing traditional Mexican ranchera music mixed with Colombian roots. In 2024 the singer sold out Bogotá’s Movistar Arena three times and in 2025, Bogotá’s El Campín Stadium — becoming the first Colombian artist to do so, per Billboard.

Weisman Mora, the band’s photographer, was among the five other killed in the crash.

Jiménez is survived by his wife and three children.