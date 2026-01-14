Police in Hollywood arrested actor Kiefer Sutherland on Monday for allegedly assaulting a rideshare driver.

The incident allegedly occurred on Monday around 12:15 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, per KTLA 5:

Following an investigation, police said Sutherland, 59, had reportedly entered a rideshare vehicle and physically assaulted the driver while making criminal threats. Sutherland was arrested at the scene. Details on the motive or circumstances leading up to the violent confrontation were not released.

Authorities said that the alleged “victim did not sustain any injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene.”

A court hearing for the alleged assault has been scheduled for February 2 and Sutherland, known for playing Jack Bauer on TV’s 24 along with several iconic films, was released on $50,000 bond.

The son of late-legendary actor Donald Sutherland was previously arrested in September 2007 on drunk driving charges – his fourth DUI since 1989. After pleading no contest, he spend 45 days in jail.

In May 2009, he surrendered to the New York Police Department (NYPD) for head-butting fashion designer Jack McCollough, but the charges were dropped several weeks later after he issued a public apology in a joint statement with McCollough.

“We decided to drop the charge after a full investigation, including after speaking to a complaining witness, who was uncooperative,” the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said at the time.

McCollough’s publicist claimed he was “the victim of a vicious, violent, unprovoked assault.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.